5 hospitalized for elevated carbon monoxide levels on West Side

Five people, including three children, were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after getting sick from high carbon monoxide levels in an Austin neighborhood building on the West Side.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 p.m. to the building in the 4900 block of West Congress where the three boys and two men were experiencing symptoms from elevated carbon monoxide levels, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

One adult and the three children were taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, and the other adult was taken to Loretto Hospital, Hernandez said. They were all in serious condition.

The cause of the elevated carbon monoxide levels was still under investigation, Hernandez said.