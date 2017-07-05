8 injured in East Garfield Park pin-in crash

Eight people were injured Sunday morning when a CTA bus collided with a vehicle in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:15 a.m., authorities were responding to the crash in the 2600 block of West Madison Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Fire Media. All victims were removed and taken to area hospitals.

Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while two other people were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition and one person was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair-to serious-condition, Fire Media said.

Three people from the bus were also taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, Fire Media said. One was listed in fair-to-serious condition and two were listed in good-to-fair condition.

Due to the crash, CTA No. 20 buses are currently being rerouted in both directions near Madison Street and Talman Avenue, according to a CTA alert.

