5 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

Five people were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

A car crashed into a pole about 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. Three people were taken in fair-to-serious condition to Saint Joseph Hospital.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the crash.