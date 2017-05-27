5 injured in police chase leading to Humboldt Park crash

Five people were injured in a police chase that led to a three-car crash Saturday night in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 9:10 p.m., officers were following a van that was wanted in connection to a call of shots fired near California and Divison, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle drove to Grand and Divison, where it struck a sedan, causing the van to flip onto its side and strike a second vehicle before stopping, police said.

Three people from the sedan were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, police said. Two male suspects from the van were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.