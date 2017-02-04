5 people wounded, 1 killed in East Garfield Park

Chicago Police officers at the scene of a shooting in which five people were wounded and one was killed at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Van Buren in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. | Jon Seidel/Sun-Times

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

They were shot about 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police.

They were taken in various conditions to area hospitals, and one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.