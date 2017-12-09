5 shot – 2 fatally – so far Tuesday across Chicago

Five people have been shot, two fatally, so far on Tuesday across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 4:42 a.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Officers responding to reports of a person down at 4:42 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Monroe found the 32-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood. Antonio Monteza was at a gas station about 2:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Sheridan when another male walked up and opened fire, striking him in the head and abdomen, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Monteza, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m., authorities said.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 6:25 a.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 42-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle at 6:25 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Wolcott when an armed male approached from the passenger’s side and started shooting, police said. The shooter then ran away on foot and the victim drove away. The man stopped the vehicle in the 4300 block of South Western, where he called for help. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 1:15 a.m., a man was shot in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 21-year-old was sitting outside about 1:15 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Lowe when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back and arm.

An hour earlier, Tuesday’s first shooting happened in the Morgan Park neighborhood in the Far South Side. At 12:19 a.m., a 69-year-old man was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 110th Street when a shot was fired outside and the bullet traveled through a bedroom window, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.