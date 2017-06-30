5 teenage boys among 7 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

At least seven people were wounded, including two 16-year-old boys, in separate shootings across Chicago on Thursday.

In the last week, 98 people have been shot in the city, according to Chicago Sun-Times data, and 1727 have been shot this year.

The latest attack happened about 10:55 p.m. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, where a 21-year-old man was standing on a corner in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street when two males got out of a vehicle and shot him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About two hours earlier, officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm in the Austin neighborhood’s 1700 block of North Lockwood, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand about a half-hour earlier in the 1400 block of East 69th Place in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Fifteen minutes earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot in the right wrist in the West Garfield Park neighborhood’s 3300 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Just after 6 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove in the West Woodlawn neighborhood when shooters approached and opened fire, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left leg and right foot.

A teenage boy and a man were wounded in Thursday’s first shooting, which happened about 3:10 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. They were walking in the 1100 block of North Lockwood when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and the 19-year-old man was shot in the lower, right leg. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.