5 vehicles stolen during break-in at Tinley Park dealership

Police investigate after five vehicles were stolen late Friday from a dealership in Tinley Park. | Network Video Productions

Five vehicles were stolen late Friday from a car dealership in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Five people broke a window about 11:20 p.m. at Bettenhausen Automotive, 8355 W. 159th St., according to a statement from Tinley Park police. They used the window to enter the dealership and then they each entered a vehicle and drove it out of the lot and headed eastbound on 159th.

One of the stolen vehicles was found abandoned on 159th after its driver got out and entered one of the other stolen vehicles, police said. Officers tried to stop the remaining four vehicles near 159th and Pulaski Road, but they got away and were last seen heading north on I-57.

The four missing vehicles are:

A blue 2013 Dodge Charger with an Illinois license plate reading S134102;

A white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no license plate;

A black 2015 Chrysler 200 with an Illinois license plate reading Z314994; and

A blue 2015 Dodge Charger with an Illinois license plate reading 742270.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Tinley Park police at (708) 532-9111.