5 wounded — 2 critically — in South Shore shooting

Five men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 10:38 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone inside a tan minivan fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old man and another man whose age was unknown were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in his abdomen and groin, and the other was shot in his head.

Two 21-year-olds took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and the other shot in his left leg, police said. Both their conditions had stabilized.

The fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in his left wrist and was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday as Area Central detectives conducted an investigation.