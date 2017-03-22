5 wounded in Wednesday shootings on South, West sides

At least five people were shot Wednesday on the South and West sides of Chicago.

Most recently, a 24-year-old man was driving in the Austin neighborhood’s 5000 block of West Ferdinand about 9:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside it opened fire, hitting him in the arm, according to Chicago Police. He kept driving to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in fair condition.

About 7:30 p.m. in Kenwood, a 28-year-old man was inside a car in the 1100 block of East 48th Street when he was shot in the abdomen and leg. He took himself to Comer Children’s Hospital and was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

About 5:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man showed up at Roseland Community Hospital and said he’d been shot in the leg and groin in he 10900 block of South Eggleston. His condition was stabilized, police said.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responding to a call of a person shot in the Washington Park neighborhood found a 61-year-old man shot in the abdomen in the hallway of an apartment building in the 5800 block of South Wabash, police said. He was in serious condition at Stroger.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in Princeton Park. A 42-year-old man was walking out of a home in the 9300 block of South LaSalle when someone in a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix shot him in the shoulder, police said. He was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At least 135 people have been shot in Chicago this month, and 650 have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.