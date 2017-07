50-year-old man shot during fight in Chatham

A 50-year-old man was hurt Thursday evening in a Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

He was fighting with someone he knew about 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 67th when the other person took out a weapon and fired at him, according to Chicago Police. He was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.