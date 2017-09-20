50-year-old man shot during argument on South Side

A 50-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

He was arguing with a 27-year-old man over money at 12:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 75th Street, according to Chicago Police.

When the younger man pulled out a gun, the victim grabbed the weapon and a struggle ensued, police said. The older man was shot during the fight.

The bullet went through the victim’s lower right leg, and he was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

The shooter is described as a black man with long dreads, wearing a white t-shirt and red jogging pants, police said.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.