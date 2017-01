50-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park

A 50-year-old man was shot Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:23 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Arthington, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in both legs and one arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a red vest and the second was wearing a black coat, police said. They ran away east after the shooting.