50-year-old woman missing from Chatham for nearly a year

Police are looking for a 50-year-old woman who has been missing nearly a year ago from the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Sonya Rouse, 50, was last seen near the 7500 block of South Champlain Avenue and was last heard from in March 2016, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black woman with brown eyes, a medium complexion who wears a blond, curly wig.

Anyone with information should contact Area South Special Victims detectives at (312) 747-8274.