50-year-old woman shot in Hermosa

A 50-year-old woman was wounded Friday afternoon in a Hermosa neighborhood shooting on the North Side.

She was shot at 2:09 p.m. when two vehicles drove up in the 4000 block of West North Avenue and someone in a dark-colored car fired at the other vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The woman, who was not the intended target, was struck in the leg.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.