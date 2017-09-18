$500K bond for man charged with shooting in East Garfield Park

A man charged with shooting another man early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side has been ordered held on a $500,000 bond.

Levester McWane, 22, faces one count each of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, according to Chicago Police.

On Sunday, he was ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $500,000 bond, court records show.

At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a “disturbance” between two groups of people in the 500 block of North Kedzie, police said at the time. One person took out a weapon and fired shots, striking a 27-year-old man in the chest.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Officers chased the shooter, who was subsequently taken into custody.

McWane, who lives on the same block as the shooting, is due back in court on Friday, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.