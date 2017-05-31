$500K in gemstone jewelry stolen from van in St. Charles

Gold and silver jewelry, including items containing precious gemstones, was stolen Saturday from a van in west suburban St. Charles.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to a parking lot at 216 Riverside Ave. for a burglary to a motor vehicle report, according to St. Charles police.

A jewelry vendor at the Fine Art Show, held in the village over the weekend, reported someone broke into his 2015 Ford Transit van between 6 and 9 p.m., and stole $500,000 in jewelry, police said.

A vented window on the driver’s side door was found broken, police said.

The items stolen included jewelry containing emeralds, sapphires and rubies, as well as a container with 18 trays of gold and silver jewelry, police said. An accounting of all the missing items was still being conducted Wednesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 377-4435.