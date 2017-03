51-year-old man critical after Lawndale shooting

A 51-year-old man was shot in the abdomen Tuesday evening in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 16th Street, and he was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago Police.

No one was in custody for the attack, and additional details were not immediately available.