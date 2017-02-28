51-year-old man fatally struck by train in Gary

A 51-year-old man was fatally struck by a train late Sunday in northwest Indiana.

Arturo Vega was struck by a train in the 600 block of South Hamilton Street in Gary, Indiana, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Vega, whose home address not known, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:44 a.m. Monday, according to the coroner’s office. He suffered blunt force trauma, but his cause and manner of death remain pending.

Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the incident might be a suicide.