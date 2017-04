51-year-old man killed in Palos Hills crash

A 51-year-old man died Thursday following a crash in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Timothy L. Budzius, of Oak Lawn, was involved in a crash at 5:56 p.m. Thursday at 10154 S. Roberts Rd., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s office said.

Palos Hills police did not immediately respond to request for comment.