51-year-old man missing from Little Village

Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who went missing last weekend from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Rolon Carmelito was last seen April 27 near the 2500 block of South Hamlin, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the area of 26th and Western on Fridays and Saturdays.

Carmelito was described as a 5-foot, 170-pound white Hispanic man with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.