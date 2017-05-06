51-year-old man suffers from schizophrenia missing from Belmont Cragin

Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who went missing last month from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Edwin Lopez was last seen on May 17 in the 2100 block of North Melvina, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Lopez is schizophrenic and has not been taking his medicine, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot, 125-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes, and black and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information on Lopez’ whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.