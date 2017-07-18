52-year-old Kirkland man charged with 9 counts of child porn

A 52-year-old Kirkland man has been charged with having child pornography, a firearm without a FOID card and marijuana in his rural DeKalb County home.

In May, Sycamore detectives partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and contacted the DeKalb County sheriff’s office about a phone number registered to David N. Elmore, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

Elmore was suspected of downloading known images of child pornography, the statement said. A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Elmore’s home while he was at work.

Elmore was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID and one count of possession of marijuana, the statement said. As of Tuesday, none of the images found were of local children.

Elmore is being held at the DeKalb County Jail, and was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Wednesday, the statement said.