52-year-old man killed in crash on I-90 in Elgin

A 52-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on I-90 in northwest suburban Elgin.

Charles Baldwin was driving a 2006 Honda CR-V east on I-90 near milepost 57 in the far right lane when the SUV traveled across three lanes of traffic to the left and struck the concrete median at 9:51 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

Baldwin, of Elgin, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.