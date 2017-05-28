52-year-old man shot during unincorporated McHenry home invasion

A 52-year-old man was shot during a home invasion early Saturday in unincorporated McHenry.

Police found the man shot and seriously wounded about 1 a.m. inside his home in the 1800 block of Davis Avenue, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A witness said they saw two males enter the home, shoot the man and steal cash before driving off in a dark-colored pick-up truck, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects were described as a white male and a black male who both covered their faces with bandanas.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144.