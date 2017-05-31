52-year-old man shot to death during home invasion near McHenry

A 52-year-old man died Sunday, one day after he was shot during a home invasion in unincorporated northwest suburban McHenry.

Donald P. Jouravleff died from complications of a gunshot wound at Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Police found him shot and seriously wounded about 1 a.m. Saturday inside his home in the 1800 block of Davis Avenue, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A witness said they saw two males enter the home, shoot the man and steal cash, police said. The suspects were described as a white male and a black male who both covered their faces with bandanas and drove away from the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Police said the shooting is thought to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The death remains under investigation, with toxicology results pending, the coroner’s office said. The McHenry County Major Investigations Team is assisting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 338-2144.