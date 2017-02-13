53-year-old man missing from Will County

The Will County sheriff’s office is searching for a 53-year-old man who disappeared Monday morning from his Mokena home.

Daniel S. Delia was last seen when he left his house around 9:30 a.m. in a black 2014 Ford F150 pickup truck with Illinois license plates of 1497997B, according to the sheriff’s office.

Delia frequently visits forest preserves and parks in Will County, police said. He is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound, white man with brown hair and eyes.

His family thinks he might be in danger, police said. Anyone with information should call (815) 727-8575.