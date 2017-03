53-year-old man shot in leg in Austin

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 53-year-old victim was in the first block of North Cicero at 12:28 p.m. when two or three males approached from a gangway and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooters got into a waiting black minivan in the alley and drove away, police said.