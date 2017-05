54-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A 54-year-old man was shot in the chest and critically wounded Tuesday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was inside a home in the 4500 block of West 45th Street about 10:30 p.m. when he heard a knock at the door, looked through the peephole and someone shot him through the door, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.