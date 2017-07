55-year-old man shot in leg in Washington Park neighborhood

A man was shot Thursday night during a robbery attempt in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 55-year-old was in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 55th Place when people approached and tried to rob him, Chicago Police said.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired a shots, which struck the man in his leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.