55-year-old man shot to death in northwest Indiana

A 55-year-old man was shot to death Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal death investigation team was called about 5:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 63rd Place in Merrillville, Indiana, where they found John R. Thiel with a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Thiel, who lived at the same address, was pronounced dead 7:41 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

The Lake County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.