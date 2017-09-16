55-year-old man stabbed during attempted robbery in Portage Park

A 55-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded early Saturday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Three males approached the man about 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Long and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The man refused, and one of the robbers took out a knife and stabbed him several times.

The three robbers then ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was stabbed twice in the back and once in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.