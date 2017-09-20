55-year-old woman from Nigeria missing from Mercy Hospital

Police are looking for a 55-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday from Mercy Hospital.

Gloria Ofoha was last seen about 5:45 p.m. at Mercy Hospital, according to a missing person alert form Chicago Police.

Ofoha suffers from bipolar disorder, police said. She is also from Nigeria and not familiar with the area.

Ofoha was described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound black woman with a medium-brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue shirt and black Adidas track pants, police said.

Anyone with information on Ofoha’s whereabouts should contact her son, Rafael Udaha, at (773) 606-2633.