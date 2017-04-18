Supreme Court won’t allow execution; Arkansas gov ‘disappointed’

People gather at a rally on on the front steps of Arkansas' Capitol Friday, to oppose the state's upcoming executions. | Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, distributed by the Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Arkansas’ request to lift a stay that would have allowed the state to conduct its first execution in nearly a dozen years.

Justices turned down Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request to vacate a stay for Don Davis, who was set to die Monday night by lethal injection. It’s the second time in seven years that Davis has come within hours of execution before courts intervened.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was disappointed by the Supreme Court’s rejection; the execution would be the state’s first in 12 years.

But the Republican governor says he was heartened by other court rulings Monday that could pave the way for Arkansas to execute several more inmates before the end of April.

The state’s next two executions are scheduled for Thursday night. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge noted that there are five upcoming executions “with nothing preventing them from occurring.”

Arkansas had planned to execute eight inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

An Arkansas Supreme Court stay remains in place for Davis, who was sentenced to die for the death of a woman shot at her home in northwest Arkansas during what appeared to be a robbery.

Rutledge says she won’t appeal the stays issued to Bruce Ward, who has a separate legal challenge over his mental health.

Davis came within hours of execution in 2010 before a stay was granted.

The Arkansas Supreme Court earlier Monday had lifted an order that effectively blocked the state’s plan to execute eight men by the end of the month. Justices in the state’s highest court had granted the state’s motion to lift a Pulaski County judge’s order prohibiting the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, one of three drugs used in the lethal injection protocol. A medical supply company said it was misled by the state and that the drug was sold to be used for medical purposes, not executions.

Earlier, the high court reassigned Judge Wendell Griffen’s death-penalty cases after he was photographed at an anti-death penalty rally, lying down on a cot to apparently mimic an inmate’s execution.