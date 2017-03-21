56-year-old Chicago man ruled sexually violent

A Chicago man who is a registered sex offender has been ruled a sexually violent person.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Tuesday that a Lake County judge ruled that Juan McGee, 56, is a sexually violent person and must remain in custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office. McGee was then taken to the IDHS SVP Treatment and Detention facility in downstate Rushville.

“The offender has demonstrated a pattern of sexually violent behavior, even while incarcerated,” Madigan said. “The judge’s decision will ensure he is not allowed to reenter the community.”

McGee was convicted in 1970 of contributing to the sexually delinquency of a child, according to the attorney general’s office. He was sentenced to four months in custody.

While McGee was on parole in April 1980, a Lake County man said he awoke during the night to find McGee standing with no pants trying to get into the bed with him and his wife, the attorney general’s office said. Later that night, McGee broke into the home of an 85-year-old woman and threatened to kill her in a violent sexual assault, breaking the woman’s rib. McGee was convicted of home invasion, attempted rape, burglary and aggravated battery and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

McGee has been the subject of hundreds of disciplinary infractions while in custody at the Illinois Department of Corrections, including the sexual assaults of other inmates, according to the attorney general’s office. McGee was also convicted of assaulting a prison nurse who was administering medical care and sentenced to two more years in prison.