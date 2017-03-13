56-year-old man goes to hospital day after West Pullman shooting

A man with a gunshot wound to the foot walked into a hospital Monday after being shot in the West Pullman neighborhood a day earlier on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 56-year-old told investigators he had been walking about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard gunfire in the 11900 block of South Lowe, police said.

He didn’t call for help at the time, but showed up at a hospital on Monday evening, police said. He was in good condition.

If the shooting happened when the man said it did, he was Chicago’s 20th gunshot victim of the weekend.