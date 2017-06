56-year-old woman shot in head in Chatham

A 56-year-old woman was shot in the head early Saturday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk about 1:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove when she heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken Jackson Park Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the side of her head, police said. She was later released from the hospital.