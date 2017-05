SkyWest jet from O’Hare makes emergency landing at DuPage Airport

A SkyWest jet made an emergency landing at DuPage Airport this morning after smoke was reported in the cockpit. | Josh Zartmann via Twitter

A SkyWest jet made an emergency landing at DuPage International Airport Monday morning after a report of smoke in the cockpit.

SkyWest Flight 2936, operating as a regional jet, had left O’Hare en route to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, “when the pilots reported possible smoke in the cockpit,” according to FAA spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory.

The plane made an emergency landing at DuPage Airport in West Chicago about 9 a.m., she said.

No injuries have been reported.

The FAA will investigate.