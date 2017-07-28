58-year-old man dies more than a year after Auburn Gresham shooting

A 58-year-old man has died more than a year after he was shot in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Joseph Campbell was shot in the face about 8:40 a.m. on March 8, 2016, in the 8200 block of South Emerald, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Stroger Hospital after the shooting.

Campbell, a West Englewood resident, died at 4:39 a.m. on July 22 at the Oak Lawn Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found he died of complications of the gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Friday that no arrests have been made in the case.