58-year-old man stabbed to death in North Kenwood identified

Authorities have identified the 58-year-old man who was stabbed to death Monday night in the North Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

Anthony Durham was stabbed in the chest at 7:37 p.m. during a domestic altercation in the 4300 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Durham, who lived in the same block, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Police initially said someone was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, but that person was later released without charges. Area Central detectives are investigating.