59-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Oak Lawn

A 59-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Kevin Mullen was crossing 95th Street at Cook Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle in the westbound curb lane at 7:37 p.m., according to Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mullen, of the 9400 block of South 54th Avenue in Oak Lawn, was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, has not been charged, police said.

Oak Lawn police are investigating.