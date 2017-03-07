59-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Hammond: Police

A 59-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in northwest Indiana, police said.

About 9:15 p.m., the 59-year-old man was walking west with two other people and crossing the street in the 6400 block of Columbia Avenue when he was struck by a 2011 Lincoln traveling south, according to a statement from Hammond police.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The police department has located the vehicle that struck him, police said. No arrests have been made but Hammond Hit an Run Detectives have identified a possible driver.