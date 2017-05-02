59-year-old man shot during argument in Roseland

A 59-year-old man was shot during an argument early Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 3:15 a.m., he was arguing with another person on a front porch in the first block of West 110th Place when one of them took out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The 59-year-old, who was standing in the doorway of the building, suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.