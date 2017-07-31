59-year-old motorcyclist dies after Lake Zurich crash

A 59-year-old motorcyclist died nearly two weeks after he was injured in a crash in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.

At 4:25 p.m. on July 17, a 2008 Honda sedan was heading north on Ela Road when the driver turned left on Cuba Road and struck a southbound 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to Lake Zurich police.

The motorcyclist, Paul Vail, was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Vail, an Elmhurst resident, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, authorities said.

An autopsy Sunday found he did of complications of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No charges or citations have been filed as of Monday morning. Lake Zurich police are investigating along with the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.