$5M bond for teen charged with killing Chicago Heights girl

Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday for a teenage boy charged with killing a 17-year-old girl last week in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Yerni Arriaga, 17, faces one count of first-degree murder following Melanie M. Valencia’s death Feb. 22 in the 1400 block of Schilling Avenue, according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Police responded about 9:25 p.m. to a 911 caller stating she could hear a woman screaming for help in the 1400 block of Schilling Avenue, police said.

Officers found Valencia on the ground near a fence in the back of a home, bleeding from the head and back, authorities said. She died at the scene at 9:44 p.m. An autopsy Thursday found she died of multiple injuries suffered in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The boy was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 22nd Street, police announced Tuesday.

Judge Darron Bowden ordered Arriaga held on a $5 million bond at a hearing Wednesday at the Markham courthouse, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 21.