6 burglaries hit South Shore in 2 weeks

A string of burglaries has hit the South Shore neighborhood recently on the South Side.

The latest incident happened between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 26 in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

In the two weeks leading up to that burglary, there were five more incidents, the first coming April 13, police said. Three happened in the 7700 block of South Phillips, and two were in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive.

In all six cases, burglars forced entry into the building through a door or window, police said. The burglaries all happened sometime between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., police said. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.