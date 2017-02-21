Police are warning Englewood neighborhood residents after six business burglaries were reported in the South Side neighborhood in the last two months.
During the burglaries, a man broke through walls to gain entry into establishments, took merchandise and/or stole from the register, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• at 10 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 7000 block of South Halsted;
• at 5 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 700 block of West 69th Street;
• at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 7300 block of Halsted Street;
• at 2:21 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 7300 block of Halsted Street; and
• at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 7000 block of Halsted Street.
The burglar is described as a 30- to 35-year-old man with light brown complexion, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.