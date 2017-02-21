6 business burglaries in Englewood in two months

Police are warning Englewood neighborhood residents after six business burglaries were reported in the South Side neighborhood in the last two months.

During the burglaries, a man broke through walls to gain entry into establishments, took merchandise and/or stole from the register, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 10 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 7000 block of South Halsted;

• at 5 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 700 block of West 69th Street;

• at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 7300 block of Halsted Street;

• at 2:21 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 7300 block of Halsted Street; and

• at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 7000 block of Halsted Street.

The burglar is described as a 30- to 35-year-old man with light brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.