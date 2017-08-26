6 charged with shoplifting in Naperville

Six people have been charged with shoplifting Thursday afternoon at a store in west suburban Naperville.

Officers were called shortly before 12:30 p.m. for reports of multiple people stealing merchandise at a store in the 2500 block of West 75th Street, according to a statement from Naperville police. They arrived to find the suspects leaving the store and arrested them “after extensive on scene investigation.”

Retail theft charges were filed against 24-year-old Austin Harris, 18-year-old Terez M. Griffin and 21-year-old Charvez M. Griffin, all of whom live in Montgomery; and Quintez D. Griffin, 23, Michael L. Mush, 25, and 21-year-old Davoree T. Darden, all Aurora residents, police said.