6 guns seized in raid of illegal nightclub in Austin

Five handguns and one shotgun were seized in the raid of an illegal nightclub in the Austin neighborhood. | Chicago Police photo

A southwest suburban Plainfield man was charged with operating an illegal nightclub in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Police raided the illegal nightclub overnight in the 5100 block of West North Avenue, according to a statement Sunday from Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Inside, police recovered five handguns, one shotgun and alcohol.

Douglas Barrow, the 46-year-old man who owned the establishment, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and operating an illegal social club, Guglielmi said. The nightclub was shut down by the City of Chicago.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, 77 people were arrested, 10 illegal guns were seized and 176 traffic citations and violations were issued in anti-violence initiatives targeting the South and West sides, Guglielmi said.