6 home burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after six home burglaries were reported in the last month in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.

The suspects enter apartments and houses through windows and doors and take electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The burglaries happened:

between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 25 in the 5000 block of North Major;

at 6 p.m. July 25 in the 5600 block of West Leland;

between 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 11 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 4500 block of North Mobile;

between 11 a.m. Aug. 12 and 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 5500 block of North Mobile;

between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 5800 block of North Elston; and

at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 5700 block of North Manton.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.